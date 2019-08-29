Skolkovo Innovation Center: Russia’s Silicon Valley (VIDEO)

MOSCOW – The first meeting of the council of world-class scientific and educational centers was held in the Skolkovo Innovation Center. Five pilot-projects created within the framework of the science national project were presented. They are being developed in Perm Krai, Tyumen, Nizhny Novgorod, Kemerovo, and Belgorod oblasts.

The Skolkovo Innovation Center is a high-tech business area in Mozhaysky District in Moscow. Historically Russia has been very successful with the development of science and technology and it comes as no surprise that the country decided to unify and coordinate its scientific communities into a larger body, which would then be able to compete with other global players. The Skolkovo Center houses institutes where nuclear energy, biology, physics, chemistry, and many other sciences and technologies are being researched and developed.

The goal is to attract private companies and boost the entrepreneur spirit which will then cause an upsurge in Russia’s domestic private high-tech business market. In this way, Russia’s high technologies would not be limited just to the military sector. Chinese and Indian giants have already shown interest in cooperating with Russia in several key technologies, especially when it comes to advanced A.I. research.