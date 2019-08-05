SAA Neutralizes Terrorists who Breached Ceasefire in Demilitarized Zone

Idlib, Syria – The SAA (Syrian Arab Army) warded off the terrorist groups’ attacks on the government forces’ positions in northern Hama and southern Idlib. The Arabic-language al-Watan newspaper quoted battlefield sources as saying that the terrorist groups stationed in the demilitarized zone in northern Syria launched rocket attacks on the Syrian Army’s checkpoints in Kharbeh al-Naqous and al-Hakoureh in Sahl al-Ghab in northwestern Hama and violated the ceasefire for the third consecutive day.

The sources noted that a large number of terrorists were killed and wounded in the Syrian Army’s artillery and missile attacks on their positions, while the rest of the militants were forced to retreat from their positions. Meanwhile, the Syrian government forces attacked the terrorists’ movements towards the Syrian Army’s checkpoints in northern Hama and southern Idlib.

In a relevant development last Thursday, the Syrian Army hit a heavy blow at Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group’s defense lines in the town of al-Latamineh in northern Hama, forcing the militants to flee from their most important headquarters in the region. The Syrian Army forces continued clashes with Tahrir al-Sham terrorists in the eastern parts of the town of Tal Malah in northern Hama on Thursday, retaking control of Wadi Hasmin region and the farms near the town of al-Zuka.

Meanwhile, a military source said that the Syrian Army troops have regained control of Wadi Hasmin region, broken the first defense line of Tahrir al-Sham from al-Zuka and opened a new front towards the town of al-Latamineh as the militants’ key base in northern Hama. He added that a large number of terrorists were forced to flee al-Latamineh as the army is advancing in the region.

The source also said that a group of 17 militants was killed in clashes in al-Zakah, adding that the army forces targeted the terrorists’ supply lines in Hasraya and al-Arbaeen with artillery fire. In addition, the Syrian Air Force launched heavy attacks against the terrorists’ positions in al-Latamineh, Kafr Zita, Latmin and Dawir al-Akrad in northern Hama, destroying several of their bases and military vehicles and killing the militants inside.