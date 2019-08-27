Russia’s unbroken unity – the National Flag Day (VIDEOS)

MOSCOW – It’s been brought to volcanoes, waved on city squares and even in the air. Russia, on an unprecedented scale, celebrated the 350th anniversary of the Russian flag. The culmination was a hundred-thousand-strong rally concert, the guests of which were the heroes who make the Russia nation great.

State Flag Day is celebrated everywhere, in the air, at sea, and on the ground as well. After a break that lasted for more than 70 years, the white-blue-red tricolor returned as the Russian symbol in 1991. However, its history can be traced through the ages. It was raised for the first time 350 years ago on the military ship Oryol. Today, the tricolor is the symbol that unites people of various views and ethnicities.

For the veterans from the Russian Spetsnaz Alpha Group, who risked their lives to recover the Russian flag from Afghanistan engulfed in a bloody civil war in the early 1990s, the flag with bullet holes became a true trophy.