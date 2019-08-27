Russia’s floating nuclear power plants are the future of energy industry and sustainable development (VIDEO)

Murmansk, Russia – Chukotka is preparing to host the world’s first floating nuclear power plant, the “Akademik Lomonosov”. The floating nuclear power plant was based in Murmansk and it set sail to Pevek, the most northern city of Russia, and the administrative center of Chaunsky District in Chukotka Autonomous Okrug. It’s going to start supplying electricity there this December.

Although some Western media want to denigrate the project and some have even dubbed it “nuclear Titanic”, “floating Chernobyl” and “Chernobyl on ice”, Russian specialists have reiterated that the project meets all the safety standards. After all, a floating nuclear power plant is not that much different from a nuclear-powered icebreaker, and in this field, Russia is far ahead of the rest of the world.

- Advertisement -

Scientists in China and researchers at the US-based Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) are also working on sea-based nuclear power plants, and the EU (namely France) has explored the possibility too. Floating nuclear power plants could also be used for desalinization and providing electricity to remote areas, while also being virtually immune to earthquakes and other natural disasters.