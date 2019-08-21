Russians unimpressed: ‘There are 50 journalists for every protester’ (VIDEO)

MOSCOW – The latest protests in Moscow got a lot of coverage in the Western mainstream media. The protests have been covered by the most prominent media in the West and what’s symptomatic of their coverage is showing the protests as if Putin might fall any minute now. In reality, the number of protesters is much, much less than “tens of thousands” as claimed in the West. Actually, it’s more likely to be tens. And even if there really were 100,000 people in the streets, that’s on a level of a statistical error in a city with a population of 12,000,000.

What’s more, counter-rallies have gathered much more people. In one such counter-protest, about 4,000 people came to the rally held this weekend by the CPRF (Communist Party of the Russian Federation) on Sakharov Avenue in Moscow. A few people held single-person pickets to support non-registered candidates for the Moscow City Duma, who filed signature sheets containing violations. The vast majority of Muscovites are quite unimpressed by the anti-government rallies, realizing the protests have mostly attracted a very small number of people, most of whom are hipsters completely unaware of what they protesting against.