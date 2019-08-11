Russian system of hypersonic missiles is shown in action (VIDEO)

MOSCOW – In Russia, the audience of an air show could see the Kinzhal hypersonic missile system in action.

The Kinzhal hypersonic missile system was shown today, August 10, during a concert organized in the Ryazan region as part of the International Military Games.

The images were published by Russian television channel Zvezda. During the demonstration, a pair of Mig-31K airplanes armed with these missiles protected the aviation attacking conventional enemy bomb bombers. In the polygon were installed about 60 targets of 12 different types.

Hypersonic Missile

The Kinzhal hypersonic missile is capable of hitting targets at a distance three times greater than its ground counterpart, the operational tactical missile Iskander. The Kinzhal, installed on MiG-31K fighters, has a range of 1,500 kilometers.

This advanced missile, along with other weapon systems, was presented by Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2018 in a speech before parliament.

Back in May in the city Russian city of Akhtubinsk, President Vladimir Putin was shown a MiG-31 fighter with a Kinzhal hypersonic missile.

At the Chkalov State Testing Center aerodrome, the president visited an exhibition of modern aircraft, was shown a MiG-31 interceptor fighter, equipped with a Kinzhal hypersonic missile, as well as a 5th generation Su-57 multifunctional fighter and more. new fighter MiG-35.

In addition, Putin saw models of advanced drones. The president also examined the aeronautical material supplied to the Russian Ministry of Defense: Su-35 and Su-30SM fighters, the modernized MiG-31BM interceptor fighter and the Russian Navy MiG-29K onboard fighter.

During the tour of the exhibition, Putin was joined by many senior politicians from Russia, including Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov.

This is all a part of Russia’s significant effort to ensure that its military remains fully modernized and professional. It is in this manner that Russia can continue to resist US military pressure.