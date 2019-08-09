Russian navy monitors US destroyer presence on Black Sea

CRIMEA – The Russian Black Sea Fleet is monitoring the actions of the USS Porter destroyer in the Black Sea, the Russian National Defense Control Center said in a statement on Thursday.

According to the statement, direct monitoring is carried out by the Smetlivy guided missile destroyer .

The Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, armed with cruise missiles and missile interceptors, entered the southern part of the Black Sea today.

“The naval operations we conduct in the Black Sea with our allies and partners maintain the strong relationships that are necessary for regional stability,” said Vice Adm. Lisa M. Franchetti, commander of U.S. 6th Fleet. “The inherent flexibility of our forward-deployed naval force DDGs enables our ability to provide a credible defense and ensure we are postured appropriately to support our global operations.”

This is the sixth entry of a US missile destroyer into the Black Sea this year.

Earlier this month, a US aircraft conducted an intelligence survey off the coast of Crimea.

- Advertisement -

Despite calls from the Russian Ministry of Defense, the Pentagon refuses to suspend reconnaissance operations on Russian borders.

This comes as just days ago long-range electronic reconnaissance aircraft Lockheed EP-3E Orion Aries II of the US Navy conducted an intelligence survey off the Crimean coast.

According to data from the Plane Radar monitoring facility, the aircraft took off from Souda Bay training camp in Greece and at 11:15 am Moscow time began a reconnaissance flight along Russia’s Black Sea coast.

11:15 мск.

Самолёт радиоэлектронной разведки, военно морского флота #США🇺🇸, #Lockheed ЕР-3Е #Orion (#Aries II),рег. номер 156511, взлетевший с авиабазы Суда бэй, о. Крит🇬🇷,

производит разведывательный полёт вдоль черноморского побережья России🇷🇺. pic.twitter.com/t6dKPuGHQK — PlaneRadar (@ua4wiy_) August 3, 2019

Recently, foreign drones and reconnaissance aircraft have begun to appear more and more often near Russia’s borders. They are sighted over the Black Sea, near the Kaliningrad region, as well as near the Russian bases in Syria.