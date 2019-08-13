Kronstadt, Saint Petersburg, Russia – While the West and the neoliberals have a completely different agenda when it comes to their perception of “parades”, Russia is determined on keeping its centuries-old traditions. Russians take a great deal of pride in their Armed Forces. And for good reason, given the fact that it was the Russian Armed Forces that were the only thing in the way of the invaders and their killing and destruction spree, hell-bent on destroying anything Russian in their way.

August 13 is the day of the Russian Navy, one of the most powerful naval arms in the world. This year, Russian President Vladimir Putin was the one commandeering the Russian Flotilla. Kronstadt, Saint Petersburg celebrated Navy Day with a parade by the Russian Navy. Hundreds of thousands of locals and tourists, both from Russia and abroad, gathered at the Neva waterfront to see it with their own eyes. The parade was reviewed by the Supreme Commander in Chief.