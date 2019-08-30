Trending

VideoEurasiaDefenseEntertainment

Russian Air Force Training: Jets Landing on Roads, Su-57 Performing Insane Flight Moves (VIDEOS)

By Drago Bosnic
0 1,148

Tatarstan, Russia – Fourteen combat aircraft showed high pilotage skills in Tatarstan today. A group of fighter-bombers Su-34 and a transport An-26 landed right on a highway. Why was it even necessary to convert a highway into a temporary field airbase? The following video gives us a hint:

- Advertisement -

And while the Su-34 multirole fighter-bombers and An-26 military transport planes land right on a highway, another Russian bird of prey continues to impress. Of course, we’re talking about the Su-57, Russia’s first fifth-generation, stealthy, supermaneuverable multirole/air-superiority platform, design to defeat all other fifth-generation fighters, including the USAF F-22 Raptor.

This time, supermaneuverability was the highlight of Su-57’s impeccable performance. You’ll see exclusive footage of the incredible feat. The pilot of Russia’s (and probably world’s) most advanced jet, the Su-57 fighter, managed to perform an extremely difficult maneuver – flat spin – during a training flight. This dangerous stunt shows not just the amazing skills of Russia’s pilots but also the ingenuity of its engineers.

Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates and special offers delivered directly to your inbox.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Drago Bosnic216 posts 0 comments
    You might also like More from author
    Comments