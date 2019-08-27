Russia Shows Off Firepower of Northern Fleet (VIDEO)

Barents Sea, Russia – The Russian Navy submarines, Tula and Yury Dolgorukiy, launched ballistic missiles in the Barents Sea and by the North Pole.

K-114 Tula

K-114 Tula is a Delfin-class (NATO reporting name: Delta-IV) nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine (SSBN). It carries a complement of R-29RMU Sineva nuclear submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBM) as its primary deterrent weapon, along with anti-ship missiles and torpedoes. Tula underwent an extensive overhaul during 2000–2004. Its Sineva SLBMs are Russian liquid-fueled submarine-launched ballistic missiles. It can carry four warheads and is designed to be launched from Delta IV-class submarines, which are armed with 16 missiles each. As of 2017, there are 96 launchers deployed on the submarines. Sineva’s range is over 11,000 km (7,000 miles).

K-535 Yuriy Dolgorukiy

K-535 Yuriy Dolgorukiy is a Borei-class nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine and the lead vessel of the class. Named after the founder of Moscow, Yuri Dolgorukiy, the vessel was laid down on 2 November 1996 and is the first vessel of its class. It is armed with the RSM-56 Bulava. All Borei-class submarines are equipped with 16 missiles. The RSM-56 Bulava is a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) developed for the Russian Navy and deployed in 2013 on the new Borei class of ballistic missile nuclear submarines. It is intended as the future cornerstone of Russia’s nuclear triad and is the most expensive weapons project in the country. The weapon takes its name from bulava, a Russian word for mace. It’s range is a state secret, but it’s reported to be over 10,000 km (6000 miles).