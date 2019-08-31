Russia puts military satellite into orbit using converted ballistic missile

PLESETSK, Russia – On Friday, a Russian military satellite reached the desired orbit. The launcher, a converted ballistic missile, did his last mission.

The information was published by the press office of the Russian Ministry of Defense, which designed the mission.

“The light-class Rokot rocket orbited a spacecraft on behalf of the Russian Ministry of Defense at the scheduled time,” the ministry’s spokeswoman said.

The launch took place at Plesetsk Space Center in northern Russia.

This was the latest release using an SS-19 Stiletto (RS-18) ballistic missile converted for the interest of the Ministry of Defense. The Russian military plans to replace the launcher with a modernized version.

Meanwhile, a manned flight to the moon with the landing of Russian cosmonauts is scheduled for 2030, said the general director of Russian space corporation Roscosmos, Dmitri Rogozin.

“The [cosmonaut] moon landing is scheduled for the year 2030,” Rogozin said during a presentation at Moscow University (MGU).

He added that by 2029 the moon will be orbited by space apparatuses, and by 2030 modules will be deployed to the lunar surface where the cosmonauts will work.

Rogozin also commented that a Russian spaceship will fly to the moon between 2026 and 2028, unmanned.

“Between 2026 and 2028, the ship will do flight tests,” he said.

The Roscosmos chief stated that he “doesn’t believe much” in the industrial exploitation of the moon’s resources.

“I don’t really believe in the industrial use of the moon,” said Rogozin.

During his presentation, Rogozin also commented on US plans to land astronauts on the moon in 2024. According to him, this is a “show”.

“We have information that Congress will allocate more funds to this moon landing show (in 2024) and will allocate less to the orbital lunar station,” he said.

It was previously predicted that the US would create, in international cooperation, the Lunar Orbital Platform station, and that the first module would be inserted into orbit by 2024.

Russia could create a docking module in this project and also help in setting up a space transport system.

According to the latest plans, the United States plans to land astronauts on the moon in 2024.