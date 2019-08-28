Russia begins 2nd phase of delivery of S-400 systems to Turkey

MYURTED, Turkey – A Russian aircraft landed at Myurted Turkish Air Base with components from the 2nd S-400 system acquired by Turkey.

On July 12, Turkey received its first shipment of the Russian S-400 anti-aircraft system. Ankara had signed a $2.5 billion S-400 purchase agreement with Moscow in September 2017.

The acquisition was made during times of tension between Washington and Ankara. The US government threatened Turkey with sanctions if it acquired Russian armament.

In addition, the country was unable to receive F-35 fighters after the acquisition of the S-400. The United States was against sending these advanced fighters to Turkey on the grounds that they could be spied on by the S-400 Russians during military exercises.

The S-400 is an air defense system capable of shooting down aircraft and missiles at long range. The range of its action is 400 km and the maximum altitude reaches 30 km.

The United States has stated that these anti-aircraft defense systems are incompatible with NATO standards, threatening Turkey with sanctions and the cancellation of the sale of US F-35 fighters should Ankara move on with the purchase of such fighters. systems. Meanwhile, Turkey intends to purchase more than 100 F-35 Lightning II fighters.

Turkey will take action if the US refuses to sell the new F-35 fighters, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said last month.

According to Erdogan, Turkey will look for the same weapon elsewhere if the US fighter program is excluded.

“Aren’t you going to give us the F-35? So don’t be offended, we’ll take action on this, look for options elsewhere,” said Erdogan speaking in Ankara.

In this context, in an official statement, CEO of Russian state corporation Rostec Sergei Chemezov stated that Russia is willing to supply Su-35 fighters to Turkey.

“If our Turkish colleagues express such a wish, we are willing to work on delivering Su-35 fighters,” he said.

A Turkish military source said it was too early to talk about Turkey’s purchase of Russian Su-35 fighters, this proposal will be considered by President Tayyip Erdogan.