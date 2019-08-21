Russia and China berate US for hypersonic missile announcement

WASHINGTON DC – US Army Secretary Ryan D. McCarthy said yesterday that as a result of the US withdrawal from the INF treaty, Washington is seeking to develop hypersonic missiles with ballistic warheads.

Ryan McCarthy, who was speaking at the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies in Washington DC, commented on the US Army’s modernization and readiness efforts.

He revealed that the US is exploring the possibility of putting a ballistic warhead on a hypersonic missile.

The Mid-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, signed between the United States and the Soviet Union, restricted the development, production, and deployment of ground missiles that ranged between 500 and 5,500 kilometers.

The US Department of Defense announced Sunday that it had conducted a test of a cruise missile previously banned by the INF Treaty, which successfully reached the target after flying more than 500 kilometers.

The INF treaty ceased to be formally in force earlier this month, after October 2018 Washington announced its withdrawal from the agreement. In July 2019, Russian President Vladimir Putin officially suspended Russia’s participation in the treaty.

- Advertisement -

In response to Washington’s bold announcement, Russia and China called for a UN Security Council meeting on Tuesday after Washington announced its plans to develop and deploy medium-range missiles.

The statement was given by Russia’s interim permanent representative to the UN, Dmitri Polianski.

“Today we are asking the Chinese side to convene a UN Security Council meeting on US statements about its plans to develop and deploy medium-range missiles,” Polianski said.

The meeting is scheduled for August 22.

The Pentagon said it carried out a flight test on 18 August of a conventional ground-launched cruise missile that hit its target after flying more than 500 kilometers.

It was expected that the US would significantly increase its missile development systems after suspending its involvement in the Treaty, with Washington citing Russia has the reason for leaving the agreement as it supposedly violated it. Washington of course did not provide evidence for its claim.