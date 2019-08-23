Roscosmos: India could buy RD-180 rocket thrusters in Russia

NEW DELHI – India could buy in Russia the RD-180 rocket thrusters currently supplied to the US, said the general director of space corporation Roscosmos, Dmitri Rogozin.

“India is considering different propellants as the main ones for its carrier rockets: the RD-180 and a less powerful engine that is necessary for the construction of middle-class rockets,” Rogozin said during a visit to the Progress rocket space center.

India has repeatedly expressed interest in Russian rocket propellers, without specifying, however, concrete models.

The Russian RD-180 model is considered one of the best engines in the world and the US imported in the last two decades more than one hundred propellers of this brand for its Atlas III and Atlas V rockets.

Meanwhile, India is also considering buying rocket engines for its space program from Russia, said Deputy Minister Yuri Borisov, co-chair for the Russian side of the Russia-India intergovernmental commission for economic, commercial, scientific and cultural cooperation.

“The Indian authorities expressed their desire to import rocket engines from Russia to use them in their space program,” Borisov said at the end of his meeting with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, co-chair of the Commission for the part India.

Borisov also commented that on July 22, Russia congratulated India, which successfully launched its lunar mission Chandrayaan 2 with a lunar vehicle on board.

The launch of Chandrayaan 2 has been postponed several times, the last time it was postponed on the 15th, just 56 minutes before takeoff, due to a technical problem.

The Indian authorities did not officially disclose the nature of that problem, but some media talked about problems in the GSLV Mk III rocket engine.

Russia previously supplied India with 12KRB acceleration units with oxygen-hydrogen engines, used for the launching of GSLV carrier rockets from India.