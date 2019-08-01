REVEALED: Coordinator of Moscow protests uses child as human shield to avoid arrest

CAUGHT: The activist, Sergey Fomin, a prominent coordinator of Saturday’s events in Moscow has been caught on camera using an infant child as a human shield in order to avoid arrest by the police. The mysterious man directed the crowds towards the roadway to block traffic, started chants and was involved in provocations against the police. Using children as human shields is a noted tactic by the ”moderate” rebels in Syria and terrorist affiliations. While such an act may be regarded as despicable, he’s currently being interrogated about his role in the protests. Whether this was a spontaneous action or whether training was involved is yet to be uncovered. – Drago Victorien

