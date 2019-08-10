Rare phenomenon: Jupiter, Saturn and Moon will line up this weekend as NASA discovers RARE white dwarf

Meteor shower and Mercury will also be part of a series of celestial events. The events will take place on consecutive days in August.

While Venus and Mars are on the other side of the sun, the stars are preparing a big surprise for their fans. During this weekend several celestial bodies will be visible, but it is a tip to get the telescope.

Jupiter, the largest planet in our solar system, will be the “star” of Saturday night. The planet will be the brightest celestial body for a short time in the heavens. In the meantime, the moon will be almost full. Both will be visible simultaneously from dusk, EarthSky reported.

In turn, Saturn will appear at night and will be visible east of Jupiter until dawn. Meanwhile, the moon will be on Saturn’s right on the night of the 11th and on the left on the 12th, giving observers the opportunity to take many photos.

Not stopping there, the Perseid meteor shower will be almost at its peak on Monday, just before the end of the full moon that we will have on the 15th. In addition, Mercury will make its appearance in the eastern sky at dawn on Monday.

Such a coincidence of events will be surprising to fans of the heavens. To better appreciate such events, NASA recommends avoiding bright places like city centers and lighthouses. To get your eyes ready for the show, it’s best to lie for 30 minutes staring at the sky.

Meanwhile, a white dwarf star, which would be too small to form autonomously, was found by the Kepler space telescope.

Apparently the “impossible” star was hidden but was eventually found by the Kepler mission. The discovery surprised scientists, who say the little star should not exist.

This star orbits another sun-like one in a binary system, and is so small that it would have taken longer than the age of the universe to transform into what it is today.

Despite the perplexity of the experts, finding stars like this can help unravel the riddle of these celestial bodies, according to the Daily Mail.

The binary star system KIC 8145411 was discovered by Princeton University astrophysicist Kento Masuda and his team using data obtained from the Kepler space telescope prior to its shutdown in October 2018.

White dwarfs form when stars like the Sun run out of fuel and lose their outer layers, leaving only their nuclei of different sizes.

The mass of a white dwarf is approximately 60% smaller than the sun, however it can be up to four times lighter if it was initially a smaller star.

Also, for stars to transfer matter, they need to orbit next to each other. However, according to the researchers, KIC 8145411 is at least 10 times larger than necessary for this to work, meaning this white dwarf would be impossible to exist.

The research team believes that the white dwarf has reached its present size through interactions with a third celestial body, which would have altered its orbit, either being ejected from the system or later swallowed.

Faced with the difficulty, researchers can use the European Space Agency’s Gaia telescope to find other systems and conduct new studies to try to solve the new star mystery.