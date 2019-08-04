KIEV – According to the results of testing and equipment quality checks of the airborne assault troops of Ukraine, it was found that almost half of the equipment used had malfunctioned as a result of the use of low-quality spare parts. This was stated by the official representative of the operational command of the DPR, Eduard Basurin.

He noted that according to the intelligence of the Republic, another corruption scandal is brewing in Ukraine.

“After investigating the case on the purchase of substandard body armor, the national anti-corruption bureau, together with the Security Service of Ukraine carried out a technical inspection of the equipment of all units. According to the results of the monitoring, it was established that out of 1352 units of equipment checked, at least one critical malfunction was identified in 628 units. These substandard parts make the equipment extremely unsafe to use, and their use will be discontinued. The malfunction rate is 46% and it is unacceptable by any standards,” the message says.

Basurin clarified that according to preliminary data from the investigators, these malfunctions were the result of the use of counterfeit and non-compliant spare parts. Technical standards were not met when purchasing the spare parts, and despite this, they were sent to subordinate units by the command.

“It is important to note that the suppliers with whom it is necessary to conclude a contract for the purchase of spare parts, were determined by the commander of the joint security command, Mikhail Zabrodsky. The investigation is underway,” he concluded.

- Advertisement -

Corruption and utter chaos have become a standard in the Ukrainian Army. Earlier, the Ukrainian command decided to withdraw the entire 25th brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the Donbass in connection with the massive embezzlement in its units. This was announced by the head of the press service of the People’s Police Department of the LPR, Yakov Osadchy.

According to him, last week, in the subdivisions of the 25th separate airborne brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the commander of the assault forces (DSB) (Lieutenant-General Mikhail) Zabrodsky decided to urgently withdraw the compound from the war zone.

“The commander of the 14th Separate Mechanized Brigade (Colonel Sergei Voichenko) and Deputy Brigade Commander for Armaments, Lieutenant Colonel Shcherbina, are under investigation for loosing 12 night-vision devices produced by the United States, received as part of foreign military aid,” said a representative of the defense department of the Republic. – It is possible that the 14th brigade will be next in line to exit from the area of ​​combat operations. “

Western arms suppliers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine “expressed concerns” because of repeated cases of theft of weapons, ammunition, and equipment, head of the press service of the People’s Police Department of the LPR, Yakov Osadchy added.

“After we publicly disclosed the information about repeated cases of theft of weapons, ammunition and spare parts in Ukrainian Armed Forces, the western suppliers of the Ukrainian Army stated they plan a number of inspections in the 14th, 30th, 54th mechanized brigades, and the 25th separate airborne brigade in order to verify the presence of American weapons provided in the framework of ‘military-technical assistance’ to Ukraine,” he said.

It is possible that due to the scheduled inspections, and because the theft was so large in scale, Ukrainian command simply decided to withdraw some of the units so as to avoid embarrassment. This, however, is not the most pressing issue of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Due to massive levels of dysfunctionality in Ukrainian Armed Forces, including but not limited to alcohol and drug abuse, many Ukrainians have decided to leave the army for good.