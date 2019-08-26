Putin-Niinistö Meeting Highlights (VIDEO)

MOSCOW/HELSINKI – To understand Russia is what Finnish President Sauli Niinistö confessed he tried to do on August 22, at the meeting with the Vladimir Putin. The negotiations were held in Helsinki. They were dedicated to Russia’s cooperation with Finland and the EU as a whole, as well as global security against the background of the recent US missile tests.

Putin discussed the US’ unilateral withdrawal from the INF Treaty, as well the recent missile tests of ground-based intermediate ballistic missiles, which came merely 2 weeks after the official withdrawal of the United States, which indicates the US has been developing the missile for much longer than that. Putin reiterated his hopes that European countries will be prudent not to be hosts of a possible future deployment of such missiles in Europe.

The Russian President also answered journalists’ questions regarding recent explosions in Russia, as well as the protests in Moscow. In his usual manner, Putin’s witty remarks foiled possibly discrediting questions.