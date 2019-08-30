Putin-Erdogan Meeting Highlights: Syria, Su-57, Okhotnik UCAV… (VIDEOS)

MOSCOW – Of course, the world’s media expected news about Syria from the negotiations between Putin and Erdogan. They wanted to find out more about Idlib, first and foremost, where the situation is tense because terrorist groups are very active there. Here is the news. As Vladimir Putin stated at the joint press conference, Moscow and Ankara agreed to take joint measures to normalize the situation in the troubled area.

However, the main event was, of course, the opening of the MAKS Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow. There are over 800 companies from 30 countries, the exposition space takes up over 72,000 sq. m (775,000 sq. feet), several newly developed pieces of aviation breakthroughs were presented, including the Russian-made MC-21 medium-haul aircraft. This year, MAKS has also become a place for negotiations on the highest level. Vladimir Putin flew to MAKS to open it together with the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.