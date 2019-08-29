People of Donbass Build Bridges While Ukraine Continues Shelling (VIDEO)

Stanitsa Luganskaya, LPR, Donbass – Around the bridge in Stanitsa Luganskaya, where the frontline used to be, LPR workers have begun dismantling fortifications. At the same time, they’re installing scaffolding around the bridge itself. The restoration of the only checkpoint at the line of demarcation is supervised by international observers. Service members of the Ministry of Emergency Situations took part in the reconstruction works, after previously helping sappers in demining the area.

- Advertisement -

At the same time, over the past day, the Ukrainian army violated the ceasefire six times in the DPR alone. The Gorlovka suburb of Zaitsevo, as well as the Leninskoye and Kominternovo in the south of the DPR came under fire. This morning, Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled Gorlovka using 122 mm howitzer guns. A market in Gorlovka was struck by one of the shells. Last night, a DPR soldier was wounded as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian Army.