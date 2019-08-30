North Korea blames US ‘imperialism’ for missile tests

PYONGYANG – North Korea attacked the US and South Korea, blaming both for forcing them to conduct missile tests earlier this year.

An article, published by the official Korean newspaper Rodong Sinmun, accused the US of “imperialist behavior” and “double negotiation” with South Korea of ​​compromising the denuclearization process, according to Yonhap news agency.

“We are living in a world where imperialist behavior to play with the sovereignty of other nations is becoming increasingly common and a few countries are forced to choose a miserable fate because they have no power to defend themselves,” the article cites.

“Today, we are feeling from the bottom of our hearts how proud it is to work for self-confidence as we realize the price we have to pay as a result of not submitting to the strength and reliance of outside powers,” the North Korean newspaper continued.

According to the article, the US initiated the denuclearization dialogue but at the same time conducted military exercises with Seoul, which Pyongyang considers invasion exercises.

- Advertisement -

In 2018, US President Donald Trump attended a historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore. A new summit took place in Hanoi in 2019, however, Trump would have made unacceptable demands on North Korea.

Faced with tension between the two countries, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Washington wants to supposedly understand what the North Koreans are doing and why they are doing it, stressing that the US wants responsible action and that will not close the door to diplomacy.

Meanwhile, in Wednesday, the Pentagon authorized the sale of 73 Standard Missile-3 Block IIA interceptor missiles to Japan, which are already used in the country’s ballistic missile defense shield.

Under a multi-million dollar contract, the US has given the green light for the sale of these missiles, which are commonly used on warships to intercept mid-range ballistic missiles, according to Defense News.

Following the recent confirmation that Pyongyang was developing new types of missiles that may be difficult to intercept with existing missile defense systems, Tokyo is increasing its arsenal of ballistic missile defense.

Authorities expressed concerns about whether the Japanese country would be safe from warheads from Pyongyang in the event of a possible armed conflict.