NASA monitors asteroid that could cause chaos on Earth in 2020

A huge asteroid may be on a collision course with our planet, which could cause great chaos due to its size.

NASA is monitoring the 1998 OR2, a deadly asteroid that could collide with Earth in April 2020.

The Center for Near Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) revealed that asteroid 1998 OR2 has a diameter of 4 kilometers and is expected to fly over Earth on April 29, 2020, as shown in the tabloid Express.

According to the data, the asteroid will be at a distance of approximately 0.04205 astronomical units or about 6.3 million kilometers from our planet. Despite being a safe distance, the course of the rock can be altered due to some phenomena, which could cause it to collide with the earth.

One of the factors that could alter the course of the asteroid is the Yarkovsky effect, where warming by an internal object such as the sun can alter the asteroid’s rotation and force it into a collision course with us.

The 1998 OR2 is one of the largest and brightest asteroids on the list of potentially dangerous ones .

We are sure people understand that this is not Hollywood, not a movie, said Jim Bridenstine, NASA’s managing director.

- Advertisement -

NASA is currently developing the Asteroid Redirection Test (DART), which will attempt to redirect asteroids before they can collide with Earth. The use of a probe as well as the launch of a test should take place in 2021, while the project should be completed by 2022.

Russian space study expert Natan Eismont comments on the situation in an interview with Russian Radio Sputnik service.

The “potentially dangerous” asteroid, which exceeds the size of the Great Pyramid of Giza, will approach Earth in late August, according to NASA data.

Russian expert Natan Eismont of the Institute for Space Studies at the Russian Academy of Sciences said in an interview with Russian Sputnik Radio that all large asteroids that are dangerous to Earth are known to scientists.

“The asteroids that pose a danger are largely cataloged. Even the asteroids the size of the Giza Pyramid. The encounter of an asteroid of this size with the earth would be a major catastrophe. Now the situation is this: people like to be frightened, so declarations, announcements like these often come in. One finds an asteroid, but it bypasses it – the parameters of its movement are determined by an insufficient amount of observations and in the end it turns out that the danger has been exaggerated because the celestial body’s motion parameters have not been accurately determined,” said Natan Eismont.

Earlier, the European Space Agency (ESA) has renewed the list of cosmic objects that pose a danger to Earth.

The nearest incident is considered to be Earth’s hypothetical collision with asteroid 2006QV89. According to experts from the Agency, this could happen on September 9 this year. The probability of this event is one in seven thousand.