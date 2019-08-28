Myth-busting: 24th anniversary of the Western false flag used to denigrate Serbs (VIDEO)

By Grey Carter – On this day, 1995. the Markale false flag operation took place in Sarajevo Markale market. And, again, it was the Serbs that have been falsely accused of.

Exactly the same happened with the attack from February 1994. that occurred almost at the same place.

Serbian side has pleaded not guilty, claiming that the government staged the tragedy of Sarajevo controlled by the Islamist leader of the Party of Democratic Action, Alija Izetbegovic.

The result of the Markale false flag op. was as the Bosnian Muslims desired: Few days later, a massive air attack and NATO bombardment of Republika Srpska started.

Serbian press reporting on NATO bombing of Serbian positions in present-day Croatia and Bosnia, which was conducted under the pretext of “stopping further massacres”

Several years ago, the Muslim witness at the Hague tribunal clearly confirmed. Under the coded name of KW -586 , the witness, hidden behind the adjusted voice , stated that he was member of the Bosnian Muslim special unit “Pearls “, (1992-1994), when he was in charge of securing the Presidency in period when the Body held sessions at the National Bank building in Sarajevo .

The Witness KW -568 claimed that due to his duty he has had the opportunity to hear what the then – Bosnian Muslim President Alija Izetbegovic, together with his son Bakir and the head of the Islamic Community of Bosnia and Herzegovina Reis- ul- ulema Mustafa Ceric and other officials spoke at meetings. The witness accused Izetbegovic of planning terrorist attacks on Bosnian Muslim, in order to cause civilian casualties in Sarajevo, Markale as well as in Srebrenica in order to accuse Serbs and extort NATO intervention in favour of the Muslims.

” Izetbegovic was under the extremely strong influence of local Muslim cleric with strong Turkish ties, Reis- ul- Ulema Ceric. Izetbegovic’s main goal was to gain the Western intervention in behalf of the Muslims by causing “mass suffering in Sarajevo and Srebrenica, provoking the Serbs to fire back and shell civilian targets, including hospitals:”

KW -586 testified that he heard Izetbegovic and religious leader Ceric to consider ” what would happen if a shell would hit the Markale market”.

“Only few days later it really happened.”

