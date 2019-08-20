Moscow DEFENDS Venezuela and scolds Washington’s attempts for naval blockade

MOSCOW – Russia has scolded the US for attempts to impose an illegal blockade on Venezuela, and the issue of increasing pressure on illegal sanctions will be discussed, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said.

According to Ryabkov, Delcy Rodríguez, vice president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, has already held a series of negotiations in Moscow and “contacts with her will continue along several lines .”

Earlier, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said that talks between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Vice President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela Delcy Rodríguez will take place on August 21.

“Of course, we will consider the whole situation related to Washington’s construction of illegal sanctions measures and attempts to impose a blockade [on Venezuela]. We reprimand Washington for the hasty steps in this sphere,” Ryabkov said.

US President Donald Trump reportedly consulted with his advisers on the possibility of imposing a naval blockade on Venezuela.

According to media reports, citing US government officials, the US president has suggested extensive use of the US Navy along the Venezuelan coast.

- Advertisement -

The measure, according to sources familiar with the matter, would impede international trade in the country.

According to the portal sources, the US Department of Defense was informed about Trump’s proposal , but did not take the idea seriously, noting that this project has no legal basis and would also consume resources the Navy does not have.

Although Trump has ruled out military intervention in the South American country, the portal’s interlocutors say that the US president intends to maintain increasing pressure on Maduro.

January 21 was marked by the beginning of massive protests against Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro after his inauguration. Opposition leader Juan Guaidó has unlawfully declared himself interim president of the South American country.

International dispute

Several US-led puppets including Colombia and Brazil have announced support for Guaidó. It is for this reason Maduro justifiably called the president of the Venezuelan National Assembly a US puppet. Russia, China, Turkey and other countries continued to support legitimate Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.