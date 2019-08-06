Mayor of Hiroshima to Shinzo Abe: why hasn’t Japan signed the nuclear non-proliferation treaty?

Commemoration of Hiroshima, at Hiroshima

The picture above is a screen capture from the German FAZ site. Das Bild also posts it. I translate Das Bild’s caption: “06. August 1945: The fateful day, which cost the lives of so many people in the port city. 74 years ago, US forces dropped the first atomic bomb on Hiroshima. By the end of 1945, the death toll had officially been estimated at 140,000.

My favorite comment, to be followed by a report from the scene:

Yes, the past can still wring sorrow. One can either run away from it, or learn from it.

[Oh ja, die Vergangenheit kann weh tun. Aber du kannst entweder davon laufen oder daraus lernen]

RFI.France

Today, August 6, Hiroshima commemorates the 74th anniversary of the first atomic bombing in history, August 6, 1945.

The mayor of the city called on Japan to sign the UN treaty on the ban on atomic weapons. But today Hiroshima also fights against forgetting atomic drama.

With our correspondent in Tokyo, Frédéric Charles

The mayor of Hiroshima knows that the memory of the atomic bombardment is erased even in his city. And at a ceremony held in the Peace Park at the epicenter of the atomic explosion, in the presence of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the Mayor of Hiroshima reminded the head of the Japanese government that the world’s first A-bomb victim country has still not signed the first UN treaty to ban nuclear weapons.

The erosion of the memory of the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, three days later, among generations of Japanese who have not known the war, is an advantage for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who seeks to revise the pacifist Constitution and to further integrate the Japanese army into the American strategy.

Japan depends on the American umbrella for its safety. It is home to the largest US bases outside the United States. And, despite Hiroshima and the Fukushima nuclear accident, Japan maintains a nuclear capability to acquire, if necessary, atomic weapons.