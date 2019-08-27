Maria Zakharova on the G7: scorn for the “Community of liberal values”

It should be noted at the outset that the G7 is all NATO except US-occupied Japan. Any international organization aiming to resolve world issues without China and Russia simply is spinning its wheels, doomed to produce, in the wonderful word of one German commentator, nothing but geblubber. Thus it is no surprise that the biggest news stemming from this meeting is the photographs of Mrs. Trump showing a love light in her eyes for the young Canadian Prime minister. We add Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova’s dismissal of the Guardian’s piously-mouthed report on not returning to the old G8, Englished from Izvestia:

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova commented on an article by The Guardian that the G7 countries could not accept Russia into their “community of liberal democracies,” since Moscow does not advocate similar values. She writes on her Facebook page:

in the article, G7 leaders insisted that the Group of Seven is “a family, a club, a community of liberal democracies,” and therefore they cannot allow Russia to join the format, since Moscow does not advocate similar values”

According to the diplomat the G7 countries do not in fact adhere to these values, since “liberalism should not be put forward while showing intolerance of peaceful dissent at the same time.”

- Advertisement -

“If we are talking about liberalism as a political system, a certain matrix of values, then its most important postulate is freedom of worldview … Then why did these countries come together in a closed club that only accepts their own kind?” the diplomat wrote on her Facebook page.

According to her, now the economic models of the G7 countries are fenced about with the most severe state protectionism, which they carry out with the help of sanctions, financial manipulations, influencing the price of energy resources through aggressive foreign policy and so on. The diplomat emphasized that the trade war — in which “all methods are good, up to the destruction of the existing legal system of relations — “is fully at odds with the liberal economy.”

Earlier, The Guardian wrote that US President Donald Trump had a falling out at the G-7 Summit in Biarritz with other G-7 leaders over a stance on Russia. The American leader, during the Saturday dinner after the opening of the summit, insisted on the return of Russia to the union, while the rest of the countries were opposed.

The Biarritz Summit was held from August 24 to 26. Russia was expelled from the G8 in 2014 after reuniting with Crimea. The countries of the “Seven” put forward a number of conditions for the resumption of the previous format, but Moscow noted that it does not set itself the goal of returning to the G8.