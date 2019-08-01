Malaysia says there’s no proof Russia was responsible for MH17, done for political reasons

KUALA LUMPUR – The Malaysian authorities say they have not received full details of the investigation from the countries concerned and suspected its veracity.

Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah has called on the international community to dismiss the unfounded accusations against Russia of the MH17 crash, Izvestya reported.

According to the diplomat, ongoing investigations worry Kuala Lumpur. Malaysia requests access to all information obtained by the countries involved in the investigations.

The minister also called for investigations to be opened, while investigating countries denied Malaysian representatives full participation in the investigation.

Saifuddin fears that some investigation data will be hidden from Malaysia.

Although the investigations have not yet been completed, some Western countries have already pleaded guilty, the minister recalled.

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad criticized the position of the US, Netherlands and Australia in the case. For him, the countries mentioned are not interested in finding out the truth about the accident, but in only blaming Russia for political reasons.

“We are very sad because, from the outset, everything was treated as a political move to accuse Russia,” Mahathir told Bloomberg in an interview.

The catastrophe

In July 2014, a plane taking the Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed in the Donbass region of Ukraine, killing 298 people.

The Ukrainian authorities accused the separatists in the conflict zone of having shot down the plane, while they said they had no weapons capable of doing so.

Then an international investigative commission, without the participation of Russia and administered by the Netherlands, came to premature conclusions, stating that the plane was shot down by weapons belonging to Russia.

Russian Deputy Attorney General Nicolai Vinnichenko said Moscow had handed the investigative commission data on its radar and documents proving that the aircraft was shot down by a Ukrainian missile. Such information was ignored by the commission.