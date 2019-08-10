MAJOR: Yemeni Drones Strike Saudi Airport Once Again

Abha, Saud Arabia – Yemeni military sources announced that they have carried out 2 drone attacks on Abha International Airport in Saudi Arabia in retaliation against the Kingdom’s deadly aggression on their country. A spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier General Yahya Saree said that his country will continue its drone campaign against the Saudi airport of Abha till the kingdom stops its airstrikes against civilians in the war-ravaged country.

He added that in the last two attacks late on Friday, domestically-developed Qasef-2K (Striker-2K) drones first precisely hit the fueling station of the airport, and the airport traffic control tower of the airport was targeted in the second round of the last night operations.

Saree lamented that Saudi warplanes had bombarded different parts of his country 26 times in the past 48 hours. He urged Riyadh to lift its blockade against Yemen which is preventing the delivery of food and medicine to the impoverished country.

Saudi Arabia has been striking Yemen since March 2015 to restore power to fugitive president Mansour Hadi, a close ally of Riyadh. The Saudi-led aggression has so far killed more than 20,000 Yemenis, including hundreds of women and children. Despite Riyadh’s claims that it is bombing the positions of the Ansarullah fighters, Saudi bombers are flattening residential areas and civilian infrastructures.

Yemen is the world’s largest humanitarian crisis with more than 22 million people in need and is seeing a spike in needs, fueled by ongoing conflict, a collapsing economy, and diminished social services and livelihoods. The blockade on Yemen has smothered humanitarian deliveries of food and medicine to the import-dependent state.

The UN has repeatedly criticized the Saudi-UAE-led military coalition’s bombing campaign and placed it on a blacklist of child rights violators last year. A UN panel has also compiled a detailed report of civilian casualties caused by the Saudi military and its allies during their war against Yemen, saying the Riyadh-led coalition has used precision-guided munitions in its raids on civilian targets.