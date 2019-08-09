MAJOR: US calls Chinese government ‘thuggish regime’ after US diplomat leak

BEIJING – The US accused China of having a “criminal regime” after Beijing revealed personal information of US diplomat.

The information leak would have occurred after the diplomat met with the leaders of the Hong Kong pro-democracy movement, US State Department spokesman Morgan Ortagus said.

“I don’t think that leaking an American diplomat’s private information, pictures, names of their children, I don’t think that is a formal protest, that is what a thuggish regime would do,” US State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said at a news briefing in Washington.

Her remarks came after the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Hong Kong lodged a formal complaint with the US consulate general over a meeting between US diplomat Julie Eadeh and pro-democracy activists in the city.

After the meeting, Hong Kong’s Ta Kung Pao newspaper published an article disclosing personal details about her, including the names of her children.

- Advertisement -

Leaking such information was “not how a responsible nation would behave,” said Ortagus, who later confirmed that it was the US government’s position that the Chinese government was directly behind the leak.

Attending the meeting with Eadeh, who is the political unit chief for the US consulate, were Joshua Wong Chi-fung, Nathan Law Kwun-chung and other members of the local political party Demosisto.

China previously demanded that US diplomats stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs.

In a statement, China’s Foreign Ministry demanded that the US diplomatic office immediately stop meeting anti-China protesters and interfering with the city’s affairs.

Hong Kong faces the third month of protests against a bill that would allow extraditing suspects living in the city to jurisdictions with which it has no extradition agreement, including mainland China.

Even after Hong Kong announced the suspension of the bill, local residents continue to demand that the measure be completely withdrawn.