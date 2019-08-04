MAJOR: Ukraine violates ceasefire 60 times amid Mariupol military build-up

DONBASS – Ukrainian Armed Forces have begun to build new positions near the contact line in the direction of Mariupol. This was reported by the press service of the command of the Donetsk People’s Republic.

“Our intelligence is marking the equipment of the new enemy engineering fortifications in the areas of the settlements of Vodyanoe and Talakovka,” the report says.

The ministry clarified that in the region of the occupied settlement of Bogdanovka, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have tried to conceal the movement of equipment and improve fortifications. Apart from the recent build-up, since July 21, when a new “indefinite truce” entered into force in the Donbass, Ukrainian armed forces fired more than 60 times on the territory of the DPR. This was also reported in the command of the Donetsk People’s Republic.

“For fourteen days of what was supposed be a comprehensive truce, the enemy violated the ceasefire 62 times, including – using UAVs twice, using various-caliber mortars eight times, while 21 different types of grenade launchers were used as well, among other forms of ceasefire violations,” the report said.

The ministry added that during this time, 32 mortar shells and about 100 grenades were fired on the territory of DPR. The People’s Police also stressed that the responsibility for the violations lies entirely on the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

“Apparently, the current authorities are not able to control their pseudo-subordinate gangs. The orders of President Zelensky are simply ignored by the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” the department stressed.

Without any intention to relieve the newly-appointed Ukrainian President of his responsibility for what has been happening in Donbass since he took power, we might say that the all-present chaos in the Ukrainian Armed Forces significantly contributes to the lack of overall control and a clear chain of command and control over the combat units.

A number of Neo-Nazi battalions (namely “Azov”, “Aidar” and “Right Sector”, among others) are operating in the occupied areas of Donbass. These are effectively independent of any central command but are generally tolerated because they are the only ones who actually still want to fight. Many others, especially regular troops, without being given a clear goal regarding the DPR and LNR, have very low morale and are leaving the Armed Forces (of Ukraine) in droves.

The aforementioned Neo-Nazi battalions are well-known, or better yet, infamous for committing atrocities and engaging in unruly behavior which is jeopardizing the safety and lives of the residents unlucky enough to find themselves in their area of responsibility.