WASHINGTON D.C./KIEV – The new Verkhovnaya Rada (Parliament of Ukraine) has convened for the first time and the session is still on because there are a lot of portfolios and issues to be discussed. However, it doesn’t seem they’re having fierce disputes — the coalition consists of only one faction, the Servant of the People presidential party. It has already appointed the Prime Minister and the Speaker.

The government will be headed by Aleksey Goncharuk, who at the age of 35 has become the youngest Prime Minister in the history of the country, that is, since its “independence” in 1991. The head of the party, Dmitry Razumkov, was elected Speaker of the Verkhovnaya Rada. The main issue discussed was Donald Trump’s cancelation of 250 million dollars in “aid” for the troubled Ukraine. It is possible that the rampant corruption and mismanagement of the allocated funds was the primary reason for the business-minded US President’s move.