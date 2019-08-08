MAJOR: Tahrir Al-Sham Heavily Defeated in Hama, Syrian troops advancing

Hama, Syria – The Syrian army destroyed a military convoy of Tahrir al-Sham al-Hay’at (the Levant Liberation Board or the Al-Nusra Front) terrorists in northern Hama after operations to regain control of the militants’ main base in the “Death Triangle”.

A Syrian military source reported on Thursday that the army forces had cut the main supply route of Tahrir al-Sham and Jeish al-Izza from the town of Kafar Zita to al-Latamineh in northern Hama which is their main base in the “Death Triangle”, after liberating the towns of al-Arbaeen and al-Zakat. He added that the Syrian Army is trying to advance towards the town of Kafar Zita, noting that several towns and villages, including al-Latamineh, will collapse militarily after the Army’s control over the region is reestablished.

Meantime, the Arabic-language al-Watan newspaper quoted a field source as saying that the Syrian army had targeted the military convoys of Tahrir al-Sham which were moving towards the fronts in northern Hama to retake the lost areas, with artillery and missile fire, killing tens of terrorists.

He added that the Syrian Air Force also pounded the terrorists’ positions in Khan Sheikhoun, Abedin, Jabal Shahshabou, Madaya and al-Habit in southern Idlib, destroying several positions of the so-called National Liberation Front and killing a large number of them.

The Syrian Army arrived in the so-called ‘Death Triangle’ on Wednesday after it regained control of several strategic regions and as the government forces resumed their military operations in northern Hama, inflicting heavy losses on militants.

The Syrian Army troops, backed by the artillery, missile and aerial support, engaged in fierce clashes with the terrorists in northern Hama and took control of the strategically important town of al-Arbaeen, al-Ban farms and hilltop as well as the entire hilltops near the al-Arbaeen, killing a sum of 45 terrorists.

The Syrian Army troops also continued their clashes with the terrorists after gaining control of the al-Arbaeen and regained control of al-Zuka in the “Death Triangle” region which is the most important base of Jeish al-Izzeh terrorists.

A military source pointed to the high death toll of the terrorists in operations to liberate al-Zuka region and said that the terrorists fled several towns, including Kafar Zita, al-Latamineh, Mourek and Latmin as Syrian Army made further advances. The source said that the Syrian Army troops have secured their military control over Kafar Zita and al-Latamineh which are the main bases of Jeish al-Izzeh after gaining control of al-Zuka region.