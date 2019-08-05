MAJOR: Syrian Army Discovers US Missiles in Terrorists’ Depot

DAMASCUS – The Syrian Army discovered a large volume of weapons and ammunition, including US-made missiles, from arms depot in formerly-held positions of the terrorists in the southern part of Syria.

The Syrian Army’s engineering units found a large cache containing different combat rifles, over 200,000 bullets, large amount of canons, mortar rounds and US TOW missiles together with launching-pads.

The Syrian Army troops also found a large number of anti-tank machineguns, rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs), bombs, hand-grenades, drones and night-vision cameras. In a relevant development in late June, the Syrian Army seized a large number of weapons and military equipment, including arms and ammunition made in the US and Israel, in areas and military bases formerly held by the terrorists in the surrounding areas of Damascus and Quneitra provinces.

The Syrian Army’s engineering units during their clean-up operations in the towns and villages newly liberated in southwestern Damascus and northwestern Quneitra discovered several arms depots which contained large amounts of weapons and military equipment.

Meanwhile, a military source announced that the Syrian Army units found different kinds of machineguns, combat rifles, RPGs, mortars, canons and grenades which were made in the US. In a relevant development in May, the Damascus Army seized a large amount of Israel-made weapons and military equipment in areas formerly held by the terrorists in Quneitra province in southern Syria.

The Syrian Army’s engineering units found several arms weapons and military equipment, including many weapons and military equipment, in the army’s mop-up operation in the towns and villages of Quneitra province. A military source said that the army forces found a large cache of different types of weapons, machineguns, ammunition, RPG, anti-tank missile, communication equipment, night-vision cameras and also Israel-made military equipment and medicine.

The Syrian Army units, during their mop-up operations against the remnants of the ISIL, also discovered an underground depot containing a large number of weapons, military equipment and ammunition in the surrounding areas of Qala al-Rahbeh west of the city of al-Mayadeen in eastern Deir Ezzur. Also in April, the Syrian army discovered a cache of weapons and military equipment, including Western-made arms, during cleansing operations in regions freed from terrorists’ hands in northern Dara’a.

The engineering units of the Syrian Army last Monday found a large number of different types of weapons, machine-guns, RPGs, guns and ammunition left behind by the terrorists who had earlier occupied the town of Ankhal in northern Dara’a. Among the seized weapons, several types of arms and ammunition manufactured by the western companies, communication systems and night-vision equipment were found as well.