MAJOR: Pakistan sends military equipment near Indian border

ISLAMBAD – Amid continuing tension with India over the disputed Kashmir region, military equipment has begun shipping near the Indian border, according to ANI.

“On Sunday [11], three Pakistani Air Force C-130 freighters delivered military equipment to Skardu military base near the historic Ladaque region. Indian agencies closely monitor Pakistani military movements in the regions around the border,” quoted government sources to ANI.

Reportedly, the equipment delivered could be used by the neighboring army to support Air Force attacks, similar to those in Kashmir in February this year.

Islamabad’s next step would be to transfer bomber fighters to Skardu base.

Last week Indian President Ram Nath Kovind signed Jammu and Kashmir’s special status exclusion decree. At the initiative of the Indian federal government, Jammu and Kashmir will become Union Territory, ie will be governed directly by the federal government.

Pakistan, which traditionally supports the Muslim’s in Kashmir, has rejected the action. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered the creation of a special commission to verify a legal, political and diplomatic response to India’s decision on Jammu and Kashmir.

At the end of last month, Indian and Pakistani armies exchanged artillery fire at the border between the two countries). At least three soldiers were killed – one Indian and two Pakistani.

The shooting began at 2:30 pm local time, according to a statement by authorities quoted by a local news agency.

Sources at the time reported that the shooting began in the Tangdar, Keran and Sunderbani sectors on the Control Line in the disputed Kashmir region. The exchange of fire seems to continue at the time of this report.

Tensions between the two nations worsened after the Pakistani military shot down two Indian military aircraft in the disputed Kashmir region in February. India has accused Pakistan of supporting terrorists and having directly participated in the deadly attack on Indian paramilitary police forces in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan rejects the allegations.