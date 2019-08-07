MAJOR: Pakistan cuts diplomatic ties, suspends trade with India over Kashmir (VIDEOS)

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan will reduce the level of diplomatic relations with India due to the situation in the disputed state of Jammu and Kashmir, the Pakistani government said.

On his Twitter account, he reported that on August 7, the country’s prime minister, Imran Khan, chaired the meeting of the Pakistan National Security Committee dedicated to “unilateral and illegal actions” of India in Kashmir.

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting of NSC at Prime Minister’s Office. Committee discussed situation arising out of unilateral & illegal actions by Indian govt, situation inside Indian Occupied J&K and along LOC.

Among the response measures the Pakistani Government announced “the reduction of the level of diplomatic relations with India” and “the suspension of bilateral trade.”

In addition, Islamabad is willing to review the bilateral agreements signed with New Delhi and bring the issue of Kashmir to the UN agencies, including the Security Council.

At the same time, the Pakistani government plans to withdraw its diplomats from India and expel the Indians from Pakistan.

“Our ambassadors will no longer be in New Delhi and their counterparts here will also be sent back,” Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi told ARY News.

Later, a statement released by the Foreign Office spokesperson said that “India has been told to withdraw its High Commissioner to Pakistan (Ajay Bisaria).”

According to the statement, the Indian government “has also been informed that Pakistan will not be sending its High Commissioner-designate to India.”

The president of India, Ram Nath Kovind, signed on August 5 a decree on the abolition of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, endorsed in Article 370 of the country’s Magna Carta .

In the Muslim-majority region of Jammu and Chachemira, armed attacks by separatists are calling for independence from India and union with Pakistan, and in this area there is no official border between these two countries and the Indian military and Pakistanis are separated by a control line.

New Delhi accuses Islamabad of supporting armed separatists, but Pakistan denies it, stating that the people of Kashmir wage their struggle without anyone’s help.

The current situation causes concern for the world community about the threat of new bilateral conflicts.

The decision of the Indian Government to revoke article 370 would complete the integration of Jammu and Kashmir in the Indian Union.

The important provisions of the proposed legislation are:

– Eliminate the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir.

– All the provisions of the Constitution of India would now be applicable throughout Jammu and Kashmir, as in any other state.

– Sadar-i-Riyasat, the prime minister of Jammu and Kashmir, would be replaced by a governor and a chief minister.

– The Constituent Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir will become the Legislative Assembly of the state.

– Any Indian can now buy land, settle down or practice any profession in Jammu and Kashmir, as in any other state.

The mountainous region of Ladakh would separate from the rest of the Kashmir region and form a territory under federal administration, without an elected legislature.

– Indian Interior Minister Amit Shah explained that state degradation was necessary due to the “dominant internal security situation, fueled by cross-border terrorism.”

The provisions of article 370 of the Constitution of India are:

– Jammu and Kashmir could have their own constitution.

– The federal government’s power to enact laws for Jammu and Kashmir was limited to three areas: defense, foreign affairs and communications.

– All federal legislation could only be extended to the state with the consent of the provincial government, and should be ratified by the State Constituent Assembly.

– Article 370 could only be repealed or amended at the request of the State Constituent Assembly.