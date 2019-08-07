MAJOR: Maduro reveals that John Bolton planned his assassination in 2018

CARACAS – Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said he had evidence to prove that US National Security Advisor John Bolton had planned his assassination.

“It’s been a year since the assassination attempt. Today I can say that I have evidence, evidence that the assassination attempt was carried out by instructions from John Bolton of the White House […],” said Maduro.

“Everything indicates that John Bolton has a criminal mind, a killer mentality…. I cannot accuse President [Donald] Trump at the moment, but I have every reason to call for an investigation into [Bolton’s] activities,” said the Venezuelan leader to journalist Max Blumenthal.

In December 2018, Maduro accused Bolton of organizing a plan to overthrow him and kill him.

In August 2018, a military parade in Caracas, with Maduro’s presence, was interrupted by the authorities due to a possible attack on the Venezuelan president.

At the time, the president was not injured, however, seven soldiers were injured. Maduro then blamed Venezuelan right-wing opposition, as well as the US and Colombian government.

Venezuela faces a political crisis that intensified after US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaidó proclaimed himself interim president.

In addition, the US and the EU imposed sanctions on Venezuela and froze its assets.

This comes as in June Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza repudiated the assertions of US security adviser John Bolton, who said the situation in the Caribbean nation was unstable.

“For absurd, false, fraudulent and perverse, we reject John Bolton’s statements about Venezuela today, and it is not surprising that he has failed with every step he takes, he completely ignores the reality of the country. He is a man stationed in a Anachronistic Cold War,” Arreaza said in a message posted on Twitter.

Bolton granted an interview with The Wall Street Newspaper in which he said Venezuela is experiencing an unstable situation and indicated that Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro is now surrounded by scorpions.