MAJOR: Desperate Pompeo says time to act against Iran is running out

WASHINGTON DC – US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned that the time to crush Iran is running out. For him, Iran is weak, but in 15 months the arms embargo on Iran will be over.

Mike also pointed out that after the deadline, Iranian Revolutionary Guard Quds Forces Quds leader Qasem Soleimani would return to international travel.

The clock is ticking. Time remaining before the UN arms embargo on Iran expires and Qasem Soleimani’s travel ban ends. We urge our allies and partners to increase the pressure on the Iranian regime until it stops its destabilizing behavior. https://t.co/oxsXNiJ4Q3 pic.twitter.com/o4HpES3GKs — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) August 12, 2019

“The clock is ticking. Time remaining before the UN arms embargo on Iran expires and Qasem Soleimani’s travel ban ends. We urge our allies and partners to increase the pressure on the Iranian regime until it stops its destabilizing behavior,” a desperate Pompeo said on Twitter.

Pompeo’s post generated the most diverse reactions. Some network users have criticized the Iranian regime through greetings to former Shah Reza Pahlavi. Even protesters from Hong Kong supported the American’s message.

However, other users condemned Pompeo’s message that if the United States had not come out of the nuclear deal with Iran, “there would have been no problem.” Still others said the US was clearly concerned that Iran might be able to defend itself against US aggression, and that the “threat” was entirely imaginary.

The US has been making political efforts to form an international coalition to “police” the Strait of Hormuz. However, some of the country’s traditional allies have refused to send forces to the Persian Gulf.

Tensions between Tehran and Washington increased shortly after the US exit from the nuclear deal with Iran in 2018. In addition, attacks on tankers in the Persian Gulf have been reported in recent months. The US accuses Iran of being behind these attacks.

In turn, Iran had one of its tankers seized in Gibraltar by the United Kingdom. Meanwhile, the Persian country also seized ships in the Strait of Hormuz on the grounds that they were smuggling oil.