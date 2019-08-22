Lavrov: Russia will ALWAYS be in solidarity with Venezuela

MOSCOW – Russia will always be in solidarity with Venezuela and intends to oppose pressure on Caracas, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

During a meeting with Venezuelan Executive Vice President Delcy Rodríguez, Lavrov said Russia would always be committed to the principles of solidarity with Venezuela .

“We will always be in solidarity with you, defend the right of each people to choose their own path of development and categorically oppose any unlawful and unilateral methods of blackmail and pressure,” he said.

The minister also commented on the other meetings Rodríguez held during her visit to Moscow. “During your current visit, you have already had a productive meeting, as I understood, with Yuri Borisov, Russian Deputy Prime Minister,” Lavrov said.

Venezuela crisis

In Venezuela, mass protests against President Nicolás Maduro began on January 21, shortly after his inauguration. Opposition leader Juan Guaidó has unlawfully proclaimed himself as a temporary head of state.

Several western countries, led by the US, have announced their recognition.

Maduro called Guaido the “puppet” of the United States. Russia, China, Turkey and several other countries supported Maduro as the legitimate president. Moscow dubbed Guaido’s “presidential statute” “nonexistent.”

Because Russia and China ensure the survival of the Maduro administration against US imperialistic aggression, US President Donald Trump reportedly consulted with his advisers on the possibility of imposing a naval blockade on Venezuela.

According to media reports, citing US government officials, the US president has suggested extensive use of the US Navy along the Venezuelan coast.

The measure, according to sources familiar with the matter, would impede international trade in the country, reported Axios Media.

According to the portal sources, the US Department of Defense was informed about Trump’s proposal , but did not take the idea seriously, noting that this project has no legal basis and would also consume resources the Navy does not have.

Although Trump has ruled out military intervention in the South American country, the portal’s interlocutors say that the US president intends to maintain increasing pressure on Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.