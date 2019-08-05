Krajina Serbs’ heroic struggle ended on this day 24 years ago and what Donbass can learn from it (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BELGRADE – Earlier, we have covered the story of what the “Croatian scenario” is and what does it have to do with the War in Donbass. Today, that topic is even more relevant and it is because of an event that took place exactly 24 years ago. Novorossiya has been going through almost the same troubles as did the Republic of Serbian Krajina 24 years ago. Perhaps that’s why the Serbs form one of the largest non-Russian volunteer groups in Donbass. They know exactly how the people of Donbass feel. They’ve been through all that already. And their Russian brothers came to help in their struggle against NATO aggression in the 1990s too. It was time to return the favor. But what really happened 24 years ago?

Right after the Second World War, and the defeat of Nazism, Independent State of Croatia, the Nazi monster regime infamous for its unimaginable cruelty, being the only country in history to run concentration camps for children, and having an ideology which many describe as even worse than that of Nazi Germany, was finally defeated. Croatia was reincorporated into the new socialist Yugoslavia, which Croats hated with a passion because it took away their little Nazi “heaven on earth”, but thanks to Yugoslavia’s newly adopted policy of “brotherhood and unity”, only a few were punished for the crimes against Serbs, Jews, and Romanis, so Croats mostly got away with the horrendous crimes of the Independent State of Croatia. However, the ideology of Croatian Ustahe Nazism survived for more than 50 years and it emerged again, only this time it was under the guise of “freedom and democracy”.

Supported by the NATO powers, primarily their old Nazi buddies from Germany, Croatia declared independence in 1991. The Neo-Nazi Croatian authorities proceeded with reinstating former Nazi Croatian symbols, as well as asking the surviving Ustashe leaders to come back to the country and take an active role in building “the new Independent Croatia”. Thus, Croatia gave former Ustashe positions in the government, state pensions for their “service” during WWII, started naming streets across Croatia in honor of various Ustashe cutthroats, etc. They even named their currency “kuna” after the one used during WWII. The Nazi salute “Za dom spremni” (“For the Homeland!”) was also reinstated.

After Croatia declared its independence from Yugoslavia in 1991, seeing all this, Serbs who were living on the territory of now-independent Croatia decided they wanted to either stay in Yugoslavia or get an independent state of their own because they did not want to be subjected to yet another genocide and extermination such as the one during WWII (see the links above).

Under the premise that if Croatia could secede from Yugoslavia, the Serbs living in what was now Croatia believed they could, in turn, form their own Republic or just stay in Yugoslavia. However, the Neo-Nazi government in Zagreb hypocritically refused to accept this position and decided to attack the Serbs. Croatia attacked the heavily outnumbered Serbian forces in 1991 but the attack failed miserably and Croatian forces were pushed back, after which a relatively stable frontline was established.

In 1992, under the terms of the United Nations-brokered ceasefire, peacekeepers were deployed along the conflict lines surrounding the Republic of Serbian Krajina (RSK). Inside the RSK, Serbian residents conducted a referendum and declared their independence, printed their own currency, established their own Army (Srpska Vojska Krajine or Serbian Army of Krajina) with the capital being in the city of Knin.

While the Western countries never accepted the creation of Krajina, UN troops remained in the buffer zone, allegedly to prevent a renewal of hostilities. The Croatian military – trained, advised and aided by U.S. and German advisors – continued to build up its forces along the Krajina border and in late 1994, started with preparations to launch an attack with the goal of conquering Republic of Serbian Krajina.

Serbian Army of Krajina (SVK) soldiers, along with Russian volunteers respond to Croatian artillery fire

Croatian President, Franjo Tudjman, planned on either expelling or killing the Serbian population, which would have been the final act of what the Nazi Independent State of Croatia failed to do during WWII. The extent of the crime was revealed after the Brijuni transcripts were discovered. Brijuni are a group of small islands in Croatia and it was the place from which the ethnic cleansing plan was finally put in motion. These are the words regarding Franjo Tudjman’s final solution for the Serb population:

August 4, 1995, a regular hot summer day, was chosen as the first day of the attack on the Republic of Serbian Krajina. Prior to the Croatian invasion, a joint NATO(US)-Croatian airstrike, along with heavy jamming destroyed most of the Serbian communications, leaving their forces unable to coordinate defensive operations.

There were only 27,000 Serbian soldiers defending their families and homes from a joint NATO-Croatian invasion which included absolute NATO air superiority, NATO ISR (intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance) capabilities, and NATO close air support for around 150,000 NATO-supplied and NATO-armed Croatian soldiers. Against overwhelming odds, Serbian forces managed to hold off the invaders for 4 days, just in time to evacuate 250,000 Serbian civilians (around 300,000 already fled from Croatia during 1991-1995).

Serbian Krajina Army soldier explaining how they managed to resist the initial Croatian attack

The original video version of the above one, but lacking English subtitles; it’s mostly about Croatian Army getting pounded from the encircled and heavily outnumbered Serbian defensive positions

Unfortunately, despite strong resistance, on this day, August 5, 24 years ago, Knin, the capital city of the Republic of Serbian Krajina fell and it marked the completion of the Ustashe (Croatian Nazi) Genocide against Serbs, started during the WWII.

Columns of Serbian refugees stretching for dozens of miles after the “Operation Storm” was over in 1995

The aftermath was catastrophic for the Serbian civilians. The result was the largest incident of ethnic cleansing in Europe since WWII. Some 250,000 Serbs were forced out of their homes, while around 10,000 people were killed, went missing or were severely wounded. The Croats also deliberately shelled or conducted airstrikes on the fleeing refugees.

This man explains how his brother, mother and his first cousin were all killed, while his underage kids were severely wounded by either a Croatian or NATO airstrike on their refugee column

Apart from these atrocities, Croatian forces also destroyed over 80% of Serbian residential areas. This was done to ensure that Serbian people never come back to their homes. The final act of the WWII-era Ustashe (Croatian Nazi) Genocide against Serbs was over.

The aftermath of the Croatian invasion; Serbs (shown in blue) have “disappeared” as the Neo-Nazi Croatian President wanted

The Republic of Serbian Krajina is no more. It was conquered by Croatia 24 years ago. It is estimated that more than 500,000 Krajina Serbs and their descendants live in Serbia today. Mostly being a very patriotic group of Serbs, they love their country (Serbia), just like many Novorossiyans who fled to Russia love their country (Russia). But unlike the Republic of Serbian Krajina, Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics are not lost. And they never will be!

Krajina Serbs have lost everything to Nazism and then created everything from scratch, largely thanks to their brothers and compatriots in Serbia. Krajina Serbs are some of the most loyal citizens of Serbia. And if any aggression on part of NATO and their puppets is to happen again, Krajina Serbs will fight to the last. That’s what they have sworn to do and that’s all they have left – Serbia!