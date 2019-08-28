Khan Sheikhoun, Syria – The situation in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib will be one of the main topics of the talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The Syrian authorities began to restore the infrastructure in the town of Khan Sheikhoun. This settlement in the south of the province was controlled by terrorists for five years. The Syrian Arab Army managed to liberate it only last week. Russian peacekeepers have already moved into the city, securing the humanitarian convoys for the impoverished populace.

The order has been restored and for the first time in 5 years, the inhabitants of Khan Sheikhoun don’t have to worry about terrorists roaming and running amok with assault rifles. For 5 years, a perversion of Islam called Wahhabism dominated the area and left the once-prosperous city in ruins. Finally, the right conditions for the Syrian people to return to their homes have been established. Maintaining the hard-won peace will be a crucial task now and will be anything but an easy one, considering the fact that just a bit further to the north are the newly-gained positions of the SAA, which is fighting the terrorists in order to liberate the rest of the province.