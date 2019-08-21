Japan admits North Korea has already produced miniaturized nuclear missile warhead

TOKYO – North Korea has managed to create a miniature nuclear charge and produce a nuclear warhead, according to findings from the recently released Defense White Paper of 2019, according to data from the Japanese newspaper Yomiuri.

It is said to be “evident that [North Korea] has already carried out the [nuclear charge] miniaturization and the creation of a nuclear warhead,” according to Yomiuri.

Compared to last year’s admission that North Korea “probably is nearing the realization” of these plans, the new wording of the Defense White Paper underscores Japan’s heightened concern about North Korea’s nuclear program, in particular on the ability of the military forces of this country to deploy nuclear warheads on their ballistic missiles.

Taken together, North Korea’s military programs are rated by Japan as “a serious and approaching threat.”

Earlier this month, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspected the test of a new weapon, state media KCNA reported.

At the same time, a North Korean diplomat said Pyongyang would not negotiate with Seoul in protest against military exercises by South Korea and the US.

North Korea fired two short-range missiles in what South Korea called a show of strength against new joint military exercises with the United States .

The allies have begun a test that will be largely carried out in computer simulations. It is an alternative to the old large-scale tests by Seoul and Washington that were frozen to speed up nuclear talks between Pyongyang and the United States.

North Korea considers these exercises a “rehearsal for war” and countered them with its own military actions.

The new “projectiles” were developed to fit the country’s terrain, and the latest test proved that “the project’s powerful and advantageous demand was perfectly met,” KCNA said.

Missile experts at the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies in California said photos released by the KCNA appear to show a new type of short-range ballistic missile, although detailed analysis is needed.

In another statement issued by the KCNA, a senior North Korean diplomat said there will be no talks between the two countries unless allies finish their military exercises that still remain “aggressive in nature.”

“Given that military exercise clearly puts us as an enemy in its concept,” said Kwon Jong Gun, director general of US affairs at the Foreign Ministry.