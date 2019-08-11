MAJOR: Israel warned not to participate in US-led anti-Iranian naval coalition

TEHRAN – Iranian Parliament Speaker Hossein Amir Abdollahian has warned Israel of its participation in a naval coalition being organized by the US.

On his Twitter, Amir Abdollahian said the Israelis would suffer consequences if they participated in the US mission and also advised the United States and its allies to abandon the idea of ​​their military campaign in the Persian Gulf, arguing that it will not bring peace and security to the region, as the US claims.

“If Israel enters the Strait of Hormuz, it will be swallowed up by the wrath of the region and its smoke will rise from Tel Aviv,” he said.

“Iran plays a vital role in securing the Strait of Hormuz. Any US-led military coalition in the Strait is a repetition of the occupation of Iraq and Afghanistan and an escalation of insecurity in the region,” he added.

‘Military Coalition’ in the Persian Gulf

The statements by the president of Parliament come in the wake of warnings issued by Iran’s Foreign Ministry on August 9. The ministry’s spokesman stated on that occasion that the country would consider the presence of any external military coalition in the Persian Gulf as a “clear threat” and would act accordingly.

“As part of its deterrent and defense policy, the Islamic Republic of Iran reserves the right to address this threat and defend its territory,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said.

The US has announced plans to organize a naval military coalition to ensure safe navigation across the Strait of Hormuz, a major oil export route, following the recent attacks on six Gulf oil tankers. The US blamed the attacks on Iran, although Tehran denied it and the US has failed to prove any evidence.

Washington called on several countries to join the coalition, but few agreed, with Germany and Japan declining the proposal.