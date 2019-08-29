Iranian official reveals main reason US does not attack Iran

TEHRAN – The chief of staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, explained the main reason why the US did not attack the country.

On Wednesday, the general said that while the US suspended a military attack in June “in the name of the high number of likely victims,” ​​that would not have been the main reason.

The high official of the Iranian Armed Forces noted that the main reason why the US canceled the military operation was “the deterrent power of Iran,” as a publication on Mehr News news agency explains.

Bagheri stressed that despite all the problems Iran faces, the country “has strong defense capabilities and the Iranian nation will not allow another war to break out.”

In June, Iranian forces shot down a US spy drone, which Tehran said was violating the country’s airspace, but the US claims the drone was hit in international waters in the Strait of Hormuz.

Tensions between Iran and the US increased after the 2018 US abandonment of the Nuclear Agreement with Iran and the re-establishment of US sanctions against Iran.

In addition, the US has recently tried to form a regional coalition against the Iranians.

In reaction, Tehran announced its partial suspension of its obligations under the Nuclear Agreement, stating that it will gradually abandon its commitments to this document every 60 days until Tehran’s interests are secured by the other five members of the agreement.