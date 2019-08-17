Iranian Commander Reveals What Catches Enemies from Invading Iran

TEHRAN – The US is forming a coalition to patrol and ensure maritime safety in the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz, but so far only the United Kingdom and Israel have shown interest in joining.

The defensive power provided by the Iranian national military industry has forced the Islamic nation’s “enemies” to reconsider their threats against Tehran, said the head of the Ministry of Defense’s Naval Industry Organization, Rear Admiral Amir Rastegari, as reported by Mehr News.

Rastegari recalled on Friday the deplorable state of the country’s defense industry before the 1979 Revolution, pointing to Iran’s heavy reliance on foreign military equipment and thousands of foreign advisers. Today, after four decades of sanctions, the country has achieved self-sufficiency in the field of defense.

“All armaments manufactured over the past season are based on Iranian national capabilities. The sons of this homeland have manufactured ballistic, surface-to-surface, surface-to-air, surface-to-sea missiles,” said the commander, listing the various weapon systems developed by the Iranian engineers over the past decade, including both reverse engineering equipment and all-new systems that, according to the Rear Admiral, are on a par with equipment from the world’s leading military powers.

Iranian Armed Forces Attentive and Ready

“Today […] the military is alert and ready,” he said. “Until a few years ago, enemies threatened Iran ‘by having the military option on the table’, but now they talk of ‘averting a war’ by showing the strength of the Iranian nation,” added Amir Rastegari.

Finally, the military stressed that the US has been refraining from invading Iran, “not out of kindness” but out of fear of making mistakes, given Iran’s military capabilities.

In recent months, amid rising tensions in the region, Iran has introduced several missiles, drones and air defense systems, as well as other nationally manufactured equipment.

The US recently announced the formation of a coalition known as Operation Sentinel to escort oil tankers and other merchant vessels in the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf.