Iran urges Indian government to take action in Kashmir

Jammu: Paramilitary personnel stand guard during restrictions, in Jammu, Wednesday, Aug 07, 2019. Restrictions have been imposed in several districts of Jammu and Kashmir after the state lost its special status and was bifurcated on Tuesday as Parliament approved a resolution scrapping Article 370 of the Constitution and passed a bill to split the state into two Union Territories. (PTI Photo)(PTI8_7_2019_000073B)

TEHRAN – The Iranian government has asked India to take steps to normalize the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

The statement came from Iran’s foreign ministry on Tuesday. The Iranian Foreign Ministry has expressed concerns about alleged restrictions faced by Muslims in the region.

The statement also cites reports of the security situation in various districts of Jammu and Kashmir, as well as the religious “restrictions” faced by the local Muslim community.

The ministry emphasized that India should take measures that return the region to normal and allow people to exercise their natural rights.

On August 5, Indian President Ram Nath Kovind signed a decree removing the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, which was granted to the region by Article 370 of the Indian constitution.

India’s new federal government initiative divides the union into two territories. Pakistan condemned India’s initiative and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan compared it to Nazi ideology.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi expressed Pakistani support for Kashmir and vowed to fight for the region of the international arena.

The statement came on Monday during a press conference by the minister in the Pakistan-administered Kashmir region.

Qureshi underscored the efforts of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to reach out to foreign leaders and spread the Pakistani view of the situation in Kashmir. The chancellor mentioned that the country will take the matter to the UN Security Council, as quoted by Geo News.

The minister also announced a visit by the Pakistani prime minister to the region on August 14.

Last week, the Indian government announced its decision to withdraw autonomy from the Jammu region and Kashmir. In response to the movement, relations between Islamabad and New Delhi have deteriorated.

Relations between India and Pakistan have traditionally been strained because of disputes between parts of the Kashmir region since the independence of the former British Empire in 1947. Conflicts increased after an attack in Kashmir on February 14, when A suicide bomber from Pakistan attacked an Indian security convoy, killing more than 40 people.

The Indian Air Force retaliated with an air strike against what it said was a terrorist camp based on the Pakistani side of Kashmir.