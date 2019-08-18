Iran is ready to introduce its own version of the S-300 Air Defense System (PHOTO)

TEHRAN – Iran has completed the creation of the Bavar-373 air defense system. Iranian authorities compare the new system with the Russian S-300, reports the IRNA news agency, with reference to the Iranian Ministry of Defense.

According to the military entity, the new system will be introduced next week.

The Bavar-373 is capable of destroying targets at an altitude of up to 27 kilometers and has a range of over 200 kilometers, the agency reports.

Meanwhile, if necessary, Iran can organize the escort of tanker Grace 1 with warships, said Iranian Navy commander Admiral Hossein Khanzadi.

“We do not plan to send ships to Gibraltar to escort Grace 1, but as soon as we receive such a request from the Iranian government, the Navy will be ready to send its fleet,” said the admiral, quoted by Mehr agency.

Grace 1 detained in Gibraltar

In July, the Gibraltar authorities suspected the Iranian oil tanker of violating European Union (EU) sanctions against Syria. In the course of the investigation, the captain, the ship’s mate and two crew members were arrested , as well as the ship itself.

On Thursday, Iran’s ambassador to London declared that the tanker would leave Gibraltar. The liberation of the ship was considered by Iran as a victory of diplomacy and failure of White House policy.

On Saturday, the US issued an order to seize the tanker for violations of various US laws. But the requirement was rejected by the Gibraltar authorities because of the lack of grounds for detention and the differing US and EU sanctions regimes against Iran.

A US court has issued an order to seize Iranian tanker Grace 1 and confiscate all oil on the ship, the US Justice Department said.

According to the entity, the ship, all oil that the tanker transports and $ 995,000 must be confiscated due to violation of the US International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) as well as bank fraud laws. , money laundering and the confiscation law for terrorist activities.

The tanker is said to be transporting oil from Iran to Syria in the interest of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, which was previously declared by the US as a terrorist organization.