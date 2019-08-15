Iranian commander says Hezbollah can defeat Israel without outside help

URMIA, Iran – Lebanese group Hezbollah has the ability to defeat Israel without any foreign assistance, Iranian Major General Hossein Salami said.

The statement by the commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps, Hossein Salami, who was speaking to officials in Urmia, northwestern Iran, on Wednesday, was quoted by the Fars news agency.

“They [the US and allies] intended to undermine Iran’s regional influence, but they all witnessed how this policy backfired and increased Iranian influence and created a united front against the Zionist regime,” Salami said.

“Lebanese Hezbollah has now developed to such an extension of power through the experience of confronting close wars, and is now able to wipe the Zionist regime off the map in any possible war by itself,” Salami warned, “wherever the enemy is, we’ll be there already.”

Earlier, the commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps stated that the Lebanese group had 100,000 missiles aimed at Israel and ready to fire in case of war.

Mutual Threats

Israel, which classifies Hezbollah as a “terrorist group,” has carried out hundreds of attacks against Hezbollah and other forces allied to the Syrian Army and has repeatedly threatened to destroy the combat capabilities of the militia movement in the event of a new war.

Last month, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that if Hezbollah “dared to do something foolish and attack Israel, we would militarily crush both it and Lebanon.”

Earlier, Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah warned Tel Aviv that Israel would be “on the brink of disappearance” in a new war against 65,000 strong militiamen.

The last time Israel faced Hezbollah on the ground was in 2006, with Israeli troops invading Lebanon after the resistance group kidnapped two Israeli soldiers. The war cost the lives of over 1,300 people and caused billions of dollars of damage to Lebanon. The conflict lasted 34 days and ended with a UN-mediated ceasefire, and saw the complete humiliation of Israel as it failed to achieve any of its objectives.