ROME – On July 6, Russian President Vladimir Putin concluded his visit to Italy. He expressed hope that new EU authorities will see the economic damage caused by the sanctions and build good relations with Russia. The president stated this during his 11th official visit to Italy. Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini is also one of the strongest supporters of normalizing relations with Russia, along with the Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

Italo-Russian relations today are on the rise. They are grounded in the long-standing tradition of friendship and mutual respect. Italy is one of Russia’s most important partners in European affairs and in dealing with pressing international issues. The Formula of Power is in the Chigi Palace, talking to Giuseppe Conte, the President of Italy’s Council of Ministers.