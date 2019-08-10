IDLIB OFFENSIVE: Syrian Army Soon to Take Full Control of Terrorists’ Key Bastion in Southern Idlib

Idlib, Syria – The Syrian Army kicked off an offensive to impose full control over the terrorists’ strategic base in the town of al-Hobait in Southern Idlib. Army units conducted artillery and missile attacks on terrorists’ military positions in al-Hobait in southern Idlib, inflicting heavy losses and casualties on the militants.

Meanwhile, the Syrian Army troops engaged in heavy clashes with the terrorists in Um al-Khalakhil and al-Zarzour region in the Southeastern outskirts of Idlib. A battlefield source pointed to the Syrian Army’s efforts to liberate al-Hobait town in southern Idlib, and said once the Syrian army completes control over this region which is the gate to Idlib, it will be able to take control of the city of Khan Sheikhoun in Idlib and the international Damascus-Aleppo road.

He also referred to the Syrian Army’s plan to lay siege to the remaining areas controlled by terrorists in northern Hama, and said that the Syrian army troops will manage to take full control of Sahl al-Ghab region in northwestern Hama once they liberate the town of al-Hobait.

In a relevant development on Friday, the Syrian Army continued its military operations in northern Hama, and laid siege on the main stronghold of Tahrir al-Sham al-Hay’at (the Levant Liberation Board or the Al-Nusra Front) from two different directions in southern Idlib.

The Syrian Army units continued their clashes with Tahrir al-Sham terrorists after taking full control of the town of Jisat in northern Hama. The Damascus Army regained control over Savameh Jisat and Damion Farms after inflicting heavy losses on the terrorists.

The Arabic-language website of the Russian Sputnik News Agency, meantime, reported that the Syrian Army, in its recent advances in northern Hama, has laid siege on the town of al-Hobait, one of the main bastions of Tahrir al-Sham in southern Idlib, from the southern and western directions.

A battlefield source also noted that the strategic town of al-Hobait is considered the intersection of eastern, northern and northwestern parts of Hama. Al-Hobait is also the supply line and a passage for logistical aid to the terrorists in Khan Sheikoun. The terrorist groups have built complex underground tunnel networks in Khan Sheikhoun and its surrounding farms in recent years.