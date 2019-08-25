Huawei launches the world’s most powerful artificial intelligence processor

The launch of the new processor, along with a MindSpore artificial intelligence multipurpose computing framework, “marks a new stage in Huawei’s AI strategy,” said Rotary Chairman Eric Xu.

The Ascend 910 belongs to Huawei’s Ascend-Max series of chips. According to the statement, the new processor achieves its performance goals with much lower power consumption than originally anticipated.

We’ve ‘chosen’ to take A.I. to the next level. Introducing Huawei Ascend 910, the world's most powerful AI processor, and MindSpore, an all-scenario AI computing framework. https://t.co/tfu6dvaIgQ #Ascend910 #MindSpore pic.twitter.com/qqMrY7pv3T — Huawei (@Huawei) August 23, 2019

“We have been making steady progress since we announced our AI strategy in October last year,” said Eric Xu, Huawei’s Rotating Chairman. “Everything is moving forward according to plan, from R&D to product launch. We promised a full-stack, all-scenario AI portfolio. And today we delivered, with the release of Ascend 910 and MindSpore. This also marks a new stage in Huawei’s AI strategy.”

“Ascend 910 performs much better than we expected,” said Xu. “Without a doubt, it has more computing power than any other AI processor in the world.”

- Advertisement -

Ascend 910 is used for AI model training.

Huawei continues to invest in the development of AI processors to offer increased, more affordable and adaptive processing capacity to meet the needs of a wide range of scenarios, such as self-driving vehicle training and training, among others.

In mid-May, the US Department of Commerce blacklisted Huawei and its subsidiaries for allegedly threatening national security, which prevents the Chinese company from buying components and technologies from US manufacturers.

China is creating a mechanism to protect its most important technologies and reduce its export to the United States in the light of US sanctions against Huawei.

In May, the United States blacklisted Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei and about 70 of its affiliates, blocking US companies from selling components to the Chinese company without a government license.

Hu Xijin, the editor-in-chief of the Global Times newspaper tweeted, without indicating the source, that China has a strong intention to devise instruments to avert the negative consequences of US action.